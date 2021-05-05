Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,799 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,357,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,757 shares of company stock worth $42,438,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $243.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $246.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.28.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

