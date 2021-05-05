Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $62,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novavax by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $165,722.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,298,708. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $180.67 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.19 and a 200-day moving average of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

