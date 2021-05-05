Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,139 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $160.20 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.