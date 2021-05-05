Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,644 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rayonier worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,159,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,811,000 after purchasing an additional 441,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,468,000 after purchasing an additional 101,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $44,621,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of RYN opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

