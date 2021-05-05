Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,047 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,524,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,784,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,228,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 249,009 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,492. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

