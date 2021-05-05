Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cree by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cree by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

CREE stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Cree’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

