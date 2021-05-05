Noir (NOR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,378.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $769,483.36 and approximately $1,378.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,472,228 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

