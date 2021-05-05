NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $1.12 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. NULS has a total market cap of $111.16 million and $95.81 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00262217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.05 or 0.01140923 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.89 or 0.00723737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,343.08 or 1.00029657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

