Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 19,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 468,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

