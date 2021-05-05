NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. 385,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,769. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

