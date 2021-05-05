Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.35. 6,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 753,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvation Bio stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.