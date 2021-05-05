NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Repurchase $500.00 million in Shares

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR stock traded up $37.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,142.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,391. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,660.00 and a 12 month high of $5,173.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,800.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,412.88.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $44.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

