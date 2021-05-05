NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Repurchase $500.00 million in Shares

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
NVR stock traded up $37.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,142.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,391. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,660.00 and a 12 month high of $5,173.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,800.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,412.88.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $44.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.