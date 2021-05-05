Obee Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,873.00 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Obee Network has a total market cap of $33,269.12 and approximately $17,873.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00264015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.79 or 0.01137486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.95 or 0.00735657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,959.19 or 1.00016944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

