OctoFi (OCTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.96 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for about $66.40 or 0.00115891 BTC on popular exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $52.96 million and $1.97 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.65 or 0.00821404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,423.92 or 0.09466161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044176 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.