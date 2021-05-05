Odyssey (OCN) Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $13.73 million and $1.35 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00083582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.65 or 0.00824669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00101492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.61 or 0.09354969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

