OLD National Bancorp IN Has $63.35 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.5% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

