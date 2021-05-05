OneLedger (OLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $602,711.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and $602,711.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00083294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.00824303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00101339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.46 or 0.09350271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,058,270 coins. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

