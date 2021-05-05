Open Predict Token Price Tops $1.50 on Major Exchanges (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $4,245.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00083682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00067984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.17 or 0.00820166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00100447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,407.36 or 0.09432635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

OPT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.