Orbs Market Capitalization Achieves $291.87 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $291.87 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.65 or 0.00821404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,423.92 or 0.09466161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044176 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

