Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Anupam Khare Sells 3,866 Shares

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,891. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $130.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,680,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

