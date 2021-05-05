Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 209,168 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 134,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $239.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

