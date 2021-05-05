Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Packaging Co. of America traded as high as $152.52 and last traded at $152.42, with a volume of 4255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.88.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKG. Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average of $134.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.