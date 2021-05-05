Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

