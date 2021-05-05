Paparazzi Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $16,511.84 and $138.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00083294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.00824303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00101339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.46 or 0.09350271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

PAZZI is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

