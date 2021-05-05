Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.5% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,381,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.