Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.21. 1,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,297. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $189.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day moving average of $167.97.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

