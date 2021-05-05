Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 2.8% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,295,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $169,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.18. 251,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,531,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.