Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 588 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total transaction of $2,652,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at $214,807,150.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,724,566 shares of company stock valued at $837,044,304. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $175.52. 150,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,744,357. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of -109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.