Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57.55 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $44.39 million and approximately $57.55 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.46 or 0.00060442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00264523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $653.15 or 0.01145726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.40 or 0.00733950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.22 or 1.00249012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.