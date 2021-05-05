Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

Shares of HD stock opened at $332.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.61 and a 52 week high of $333.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

