ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Cap of $2.22 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $610.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,204.61 or 1.00346174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00219824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001769 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

