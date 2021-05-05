Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Up 7.2%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) was up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 50,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,121,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $648.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

