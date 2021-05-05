Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,256 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 67,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.78 and its 200 day moving average is $156.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.