Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.30). Pegasystems posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,696. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

PEGA traded down $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.06. The company had a trading volume of 313,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,597. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.10. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.75 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.