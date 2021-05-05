PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.81. 125,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,092. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.50. The stock has a market cap of $198.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

