Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $463,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,983 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after buying an additional 550,012 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

