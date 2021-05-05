Permission Coin (ASK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Permission Coin has a market cap of $17.60 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.15 or 0.01147000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00031269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.89 or 0.00737879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,633.22 or 0.99759755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.