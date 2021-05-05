Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Cut by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.1% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 51,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,804. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

