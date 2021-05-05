Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of PLL opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

