Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.20.
Several analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
Shares of PLL opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
