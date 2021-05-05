Pigeoncoin Hits One Day Volume of $108,762.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $108,762.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000055 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.