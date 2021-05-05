Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $264 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.23 million.

Shares of PING stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. 1,041,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

PING has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.06.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $673,058 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

