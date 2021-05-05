Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,274. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

