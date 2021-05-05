PKG Token (PKG) Trading Up 36.3% Over Last Week

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 34.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $252,958.61 and $249.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.15 or 0.01147000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00031269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.89 or 0.00737879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,633.22 or 0.99759755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

