pNetwork Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $384.36 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. pNetwork has a total market cap of $77.79 million and approximately $384.36 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 61.6% higher against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00004772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00083582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.65 or 0.00824669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00101492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.61 or 0.09354969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 74,780,474 coins and its circulating supply is 28,622,997 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

