Points International (PCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Points International to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. On average, analysts expect Points International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Points International alerts:

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Points International has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $239.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.