Points International (PTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$73.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.65 million.

Get Points International alerts:

TSE PTS opened at C$19.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.02 million and a P/E ratio of -39.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.68. Points International has a 12 month low of C$9.30 and a 12 month high of C$20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.10.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.