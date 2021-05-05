PopularCoin (POP) Trading Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $290,301.73 and $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.89 or 0.00598718 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,064.77 or 1.00519932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00219880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001303 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,157,167,435 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

