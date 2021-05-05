PopularCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $290,301.73 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 30.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $290,301.73 and approximately $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.89 or 0.00598718 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,064.77 or 1.00519932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00219880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001303 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,157,167,435 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

