Poshmark (POSH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Poshmark to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Poshmark has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

POSH stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13. Poshmark has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $104.98.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

POSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

