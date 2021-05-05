PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PPL by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after buying an additional 332,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $6,901,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

